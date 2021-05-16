ARTS AND CULTURE: Logan Halstead

Genre Style: Country

Location: Boone County, West Virginia

How did the project start?

I began writing at about 14 or 15. In December 2020, I recorded “Dark Black Coal”, and “Far From Here” for RadioWV and that’s when I started getting some recognition.

What are three adjectives to describe your style?

Raw. Honest. Authentic.

Walk us through your creative process. Does it vary, if so, how?

Most of the time I like to just sit back and let lyrics come to me. Sometimes a sentence or phrase will pop into my head and I’ll go from there, but I never rush myself and I never force myself to sit and write.

How has your art evolved since you started?

The first few songs I wrote would make most ears bleed, but in a short amount of time I’ve learned to be a better writer by just writing what I see around me.

What is your favorite creative tool, and why?

My creative tool is being alone and writing whatever comes to mind—never worrying about what genre it sounds like or who the lyrics are meant for. You have complete freedom of what you want to put out, and just being able to relax and enjoy what you do is a creative tool in itself.

What about being an artist fills your cup?

It feels good knowing my music may be helping others get through a rough patch, or that maybe somewhere a couple is dancing in the living room to one of my songs. You can make people feel emotions with music.

Any advice for new or struggling artists?

Express yourself how you see fit, be original and just enjoy it as much as you can. If you’re in it for the money, popularity and fame, you’re in the wrong place. Do it all for the music and pour your heart into that music. That’s what it’s about.

What upcoming project should we look for, and where can we look for it?

There’s some really special stuff coming soon, but not much I can give away quite yet. Follow my music page on Facebook or Instagram for more updates and upcoming shows!

What question do you never get asked that you would like to be asked? How would you answer?

Is “Country Roads” by John Denver West Virginia’s state anthem? Yes.