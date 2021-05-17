Natalee Wood

Natalee Kaye Wood, 39, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.