David Boles

David Ray Boles, 71 of Ironton, passed away on May 14, 2021 at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

He was of the Apostolic faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, George W. Boles; and mother, Hazel M. Boles; as well as sisters, Barbara Keaton and June Robinson; and a brother, James Boles.

David leaves behind a daughter, Becky (Gregg) Martin, of Wurtland, Kentucky; a sister, Loretta Faye (Darrell), of Westerville; and a brother, John (Judy), of Cave in Rock, Illinois. He also leaves behind three granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; and two great grandsons.

The immediate family will be having a memorial service at a later date, by invitation only.