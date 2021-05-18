Diabetes self-management phone class begins June 9

Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) are continuing over the phone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning June 9 and running through July 14, the AAA7 will be offering the popular Diabetes Self-Management Program through a telephone conference call.

The format will allow the AAA7 to connect with and support class participants while learning valuable tools to manage diabetes.

The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly on Wednesdays from 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Those who are interested must pre-register for the class. Once registered, participants will receive a free Diabetes Self-Management kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class.

The kit includes the book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” and handouts for each class.

Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls. Partici-pation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost.

Residents 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost.

To register for the class, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah at extension 247, or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, registration deadline is May 26.

Those who are interested are encouraged to register to stay socially connected and enhance their diabetes self-management skills.

AAA& provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay.

The AAA7’s resource center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options.

Available 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).

Here, individuals can speak directly with a trained resource specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs.

The agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more.

Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/Area AgencyOnAging District7.

Nina R. Keller is the executive director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7.