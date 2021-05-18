Isabelle Deer
Isabelle Deer
Jan. 12, 1943–Jan. 8, 2021
Isabelle Patricia “Patti” Deer, 77, of Oak Harbor, died on Jna. 8, 2021, at Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor.
She was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Columbus, to the late Charles M. Frames Sr. and Isabelle Stanley Frames.
She was the widow of Ralph Patrick “Pat” Deer.
She is survived by children Patricia Fleck, William “Bill” Fleck and Deborah “Dee” (Don) Bolyard; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Woodland Chapel (At Kelly’s Bridge) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with her burial to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
You Might Like
David Boles
David Boles David Ray Boles, 71 of Ironton, passed away on May 14, 2021 at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.... read more