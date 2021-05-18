Isabelle Deer

Jan. 12, 1943–Jan. 8, 2021

Isabelle Patricia “Patti” Deer, 77, of Oak Harbor, died on Jna. 8, 2021, at Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor.

She was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Columbus, to the late Charles M. Frames Sr. and Isabelle Stanley Frames.

She was the widow of Ralph Patrick “Pat” Deer.

She is survived by children Patricia Fleck, William “Bill” Fleck and Deborah “Dee” (Don) Bolyard; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Woodland Chapel (At Kelly’s Bridge) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with her burial to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.