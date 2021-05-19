May 19, 2021

Eddy Test winners honored at banquet

By Heath Harrison

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Students represented top third of participants

Winners of the 2020-2021 Eddy Test were honored by the Ironton Child Welfare Club on Thursday with a banquet at the St. Joseph Parish Life Center.

The test is the club’s longest continuous project, and was established to identify students who attain superior academic achievements in the sixth grade in Ironton City Schools and Ironton Catholic Schools.

It is based on national testing and students must answer questions all day on reading vocabulary, reading comprehension, math problem solving, math computation, language, spelling, science and social studies.

Winners are designated from the top one-third of participants each year.

Diana Leith, told the crowd that the Ironton Child Welfare Club was founded in 1919, the year another global pandemic, the Spanish Flu, hit the area.

The test has taken place for the past 60 years, administered to the top 25 percent of students at Ironton Middle School and St. Lawrence Catholic School.

“You are part of history,” she said of those who have continued the tradition. “What you have achieved is remarkable.”

Winners from Ironton Middle School were Trinity Massey, Lyla Scior, Jenna Compliment and Willow Wilson, Brayden Waddell, Jack Lambert and Hunter Kerns. Winners from St. Lawrence Catholic School were Gavin Payton, Marlena McCown, Ava Bill and Mason Weber.

