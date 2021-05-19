EDITORIAL: A salute to the schools

Graduations have already started taking place across the county and, with that, the close to what has been one of the most challenging years for educators.

Last March schools closed for in-person learning, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remained so through the end of the school year.

Over the summer, faculty and teachers had a short timetable to prepare for their eventually reopening, which took place in the fall.

This meant drastic changes to the school routine, from classes being socially distanced, visitors limited, masks in use throughout the buildings and many students opting for remote learning.

Even things such as drinking fountains had to be retooled to limit the spread of the virus, while plexiglass barriers were installed on teachers’ desks.

Events were limited in capacity, such as sports, some were canceled outrights, like the Buckeye Classic band competition, while others were delayed and reconfigured, such as the county spelling bee and Quiz Bowl tournament.

An educators job is always an important one, and goes far beyond merely teaching.

This year, more than any other, has shown their importance and we thank all faculty of our county’s schools who have met the challenge.

And we commend all of the students for adapting to this new environment, especially those who are graduating who have had their senior year, one typically filled with capstone events, severely impacted.

It is our hope that, as things reopen and health orders are rolled back, that cases will continue to decline and the next year will be more traditional and a brighter one for all.