Gloria Ferguson

Gloria Jeanne Ferguson, 69, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Proctorville, 627 County Road 411, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Missions.

