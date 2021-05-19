May 20, 2021

  • 73°

Kernus Greene

By Obituaries

Published 9:20 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Kernus Greene

Mrs. Kernus Greene, 91, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Memorial service will be noon Saturday at Real Life Christian Center, 2911 Ninth Ave., Huntington, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you agree with Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to lift health order in Ohio on June 2

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business