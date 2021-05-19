Kernus Greene

Mrs. Kernus Greene, 91, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Memorial service will be noon Saturday at Real Life Christian Center, 2911 Ninth Ave., Huntington, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.