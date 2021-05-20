Wallace Bryant Jr.

Wallace Bryant Jr., 70, of Faulkville, Alabama, died on May 15, 202, at Cullman Regional Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held at the family cemetery in Brown’s Run in Chapmanville, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

