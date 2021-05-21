CG’s boys, girls win district track titles

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

McDERMOTT — The Coal Grove Hornets and Lady Hornets are making double-doubles a habit.

The two track teams won the Ohio Valley Conference last week and followed that up as each team won the Division 3 district track championship.

The Hornets racked up 153 points to claim first place and easily outdistance Whiteoak with 96 points and Leesburg Fairfield third at 81.

Portsmouth Notre Dame had 56 points, Lynchburg-Clay 50, Leesburg Fairfield 49, Lucasville Valley 44.5, North Adams 41.3, the Green Bobcats 41, Peebles 40.6, South Webster 28.5, West Union 20, New Boston 17 and Portsmouth Clay 5.

The Lady Hornets had 128 points to win with runner-up North Adams at 98.

Leesburg Fairfield had 81 points, Peebles 58, the South Point Lady Pointers 43, Piketon 37, Lynchburg-Clay 34, West Union 30, Whiteoak 25, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Lucasville Valley 24, Portsmouth Clay 21, South Webster 19, the Green Lady Bobcats 14, the St. Joseph Lady Flyers 10, New Boston 2 and Manchester 1.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the regional meet to be held starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

The Hornets’ Ben Compliment took the win in the discus with a toss of 138-3 and teammate Perry Kingrey was next at 136-1. Green’s Isaiah Runyon was fifth at 106-2.

Compliment was second in the shot put at 49-5 and Dustin Lunsford fourth at 43-8. Green’s Brett Chaney was eighth at 33-7.5.

In the high jump, Green’s Ethan Huffman won with a height of 6-0. Coal Grove’s Chase Hall was seventh at 5-6.

In the long jump, Huffman leaped 20-2 and was second. Green teammate Kaleb Lafollette was fifth at 18-5.5 with Hall eighth at 17-8.5.

Coal Grove’s 4×400 relay took gold as Steve Easterling, Landon Davis, Elijah Dillon and Jarren Hicks ran a 3:38.39. Green’s Huffman, Derek Salyers, Devlin Maynard and Lethan Poe were fifth at 3:5002.

The Hornets 4×100 relay team also took first place with Gavin Gipson, Hicks, Derrick Lucas and Clay Ferguson running a 46.49 time.

Green was seventh in the 4×100 as Salyers, Andy Runyon, Maynard and Lafollette ran a 49.61.

Coal Grove’s Jeff Sparks was fifth in the 3200 at 11:22.43 while Lucas was fifth in the 200-meter dash at 23.82 seconds and Davis sixth in the 800 meters at 2:13.41.

Morgan Schultz was third (43.67) and Hall fourth (44.03) for the Hornets in the 300 hurdles.

Dillon took first place in the 400 meters with a 52.67 time. Easterling was third at 54.02. Salyers was fifth for Green at 55.39.

Davis was fifth in the 1600 run at 5:10.30.

In the 4×200 relay, Coal Grove took first place as Lucas, Schultz, Hicks and Ferguson ran a 1:35.04. Green’s Salyers, Runyon, Lafollette and Poe was fifth at 1:41.22.

Lucas was fourth in the 100-meter dash at 11.79 seconds.

Hall finished first in the 110 hurdles at 16.20 and Gipson was fifth at 18.67 seconds.

The Hornets were second in the 4×800 relay as Dillon, Easterling, Sparks and Jenkins had an 8:51.45 clocking

For the girls, Coal Grove’s Matti Hapney went 7-9 to win the pole vault and teammate Tyera Pemberton was fourth at 6-6. Green’s Katelinn Satterfield was fifth at 6-0.

The Lady Hornets Kylie Montgomery won the 400-meter dash at 1:01.27 with teammate Alivia Noel sixth at 1:07.86. South Point’s Sarah Mitchell was seventh at 1:07.94.

Coal Grove’s Kenadee Keaton was second in the shot put at 30-5.75. South Point’s Kimrie Staley was fifth at 29-2 and Makinzie Luhrsen fifth at 29-1.25.

The Lady Pointers’ Elaysia Wilburn was second in the long jump at 15-6.75 and the Lady Hornets’ Addi Dillow sixth at 14-7.5.

St. Joseph’s Laney Dressel was third in the high jump at 4-8 to get a trip to the regionals.

Coal Grove’s Rylee Harmon was second in the discus at 94-10, Luhrsen was third at 93-3 and the Lady Flyers’ Gracie Damron was sixth with an 81-8 toss.

The Lady Hornets’ 4×400 relay team of Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingrey, Laura Hamm and Kylee Thomas won with a 4:12.21 time.

The 4×100 relay team for the Lady Hornets was second as Kelsey Fraley, Kingery, Montgomery and McDaniel ran a 52.63 time. The Lady Flyers team of Addie Philabaun, Dressel, Chloe Sheridan and Aubrey Sutton was eighth at 59.75.

Thomas was third in the 200-meter dash with a 26.86 clocking, South Point’s Kaydence Dickerson was seventh at 29.38 and Green’s Lori Brown was eight at 29.95.

Thomas claimed second in the 300 hurdles (48.42) and teammate Maddie McDaniel was third at 49.43. Satterfield was eight in the 300 hurdles (56.11).

Hamm won the 800 meters with a 2:23.48 clocking and Coal Grove’s Elli Holmes was fourth at 12:58.18 and Abbey Hicks seventh at 15:46.07.

Holmes was fourth in the 1600 at 5:49.43 and Green’s Kinslee McIhenny was seventh at 6:27.28.

South Point’s Karmen Bruton was seventh in the 800 at 2:46.8.

Montgomery, Hamm, Kingrey and McDaniel combined for a 1:51.27 time to win the 4×200 relay. South Point was second as Bruton, Roach, Mitchell and Wilburn ran a 1:54.7 time.

Wilburn finished second in the 100 meters at 12.77, McDaniel fourth at 13.04 and Brown eighth at 14.04.

Thomas was third in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.56 and Satterfield as fourth at 18.70.