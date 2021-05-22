Franklin named director of telehealth

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Mountain Health Network has named Christy Franklin, MS, BSN, RN, CNRN, system director of telehealth.

Franklin has system-wide responsibility for the design and oversight of both inpatient and outpatient telehealth services and programs in alignment with the MHN strategic plan.

This includes both the overall development and operation of health-related services via electronic information and telecommunication technologies.

An employee of St. Mary’s Medical Center since 1985, Franklin will also continue in her current role as the director of St. Mary’s Regional Neuroscience Center and Regional Joint Replacement Center.

She received her master’s degree in healthcare administration from Marshall University, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from West Virginia University and her RN diploma from St. Mary’s School of Nursing.

For more information about Mountain Health telehealth services, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.