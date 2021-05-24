Deloris Callicoat

Deloris Jean Callicoat, 82, of Chesapeake, Saturday, May 22, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

