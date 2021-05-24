Deloris Callicoat
Deloris Callicoat
Deloris Jean Callicoat, 82, of Chesapeake, Saturday, May 22, 2021, at home.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.
Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
