May 24, 2021

  • 84°

Jeanie Rigney

By Obituaries

Published 3:24 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

Jeanie Rigney

Jeanie Rigney, 58, of Proctorville, died on May 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be from 9:45–10:45 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home And Crematory, Proctorville.

Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and wish to, what would make it easier for you?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business