Veterans award ceremony to be held on Thursday
The Lawrence County Veteran’s Service Center will have a Lawrence County veterans’ posts and recognition awards ceremony at 2 p.m. on Thursday on the lawn of the Lawrence County Courthouse.
It will open with a prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
You Might Like
Fayette Township Trustees to have special meeting Thursday
The Fayette Township Trustees are having a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Burlington fire station. The... read more