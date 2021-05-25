Ballard Mulkey Emma Mulkey April Mulkey

Ballard Cicel (Huck) Mulkey, 76, formerly of Hanging Rock, died on Nov. 3, 2020, in Chillicothe.

Emma Katherine Mulkey, 68, of South Vienna, died on Dec. 28, 2012, at home.

April Lynn Mulkey, 45, of South Vienna, died on Aug. 8, 2020, in Springfield.

Friends and family are invited for graveside services of Ballard Mulkey, Emma Mulkey and April Mulkey at 1 p.m. on May 29 at Haverhill Cemetery, Haverhill.

Ironton VFW Post 8850 will perform military rites for Ballard Mulkey.