Esther Ferguson

Esther Coffman Ferguson, 89, of Proctorville, died on Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.