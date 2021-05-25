May 25, 2021

  • 90°

Gail Bowman

By Obituaries

Published 3:29 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Gail Bowman

March 12, 1938-May 24, 2021

 

Gail left on her journey to her new home on May 24th, 2021.

She worked as an LPN for 35 years.

She is survived by her daughters; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there, I did not die

If you haven’t visited me or called,

Don’t bother me now

I am not here.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and wish to, what would make it easier for you?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business