Richard Meyers

Richard Bingham Meyers, 79, of Chesapeake, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Meyers.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Chesapeake United Methodist Church, Chesapeake, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.