Travis Johnson

Travis E. Johnson, 39, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Monday May 24, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Leigh Ann Harris Johnson.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

