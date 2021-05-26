Benny Mabes

Benny Mabes, 82, of Pedro, died Monday, May 24, 2021, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Cora Cisco Mabes.

There will be a service scheduled at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

