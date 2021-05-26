Parade lead-up events are under way

Following last year with a scaled-down event and months of waiting to find out the extent of this year’s events, Memorial Day parade week has arrived in Lawrence County.

Flags are now up at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton and parade lead-up events kicked off on Tuesday with the past grand marshals dinner at the Knights of Columbus and will continue on

Thursday with Navy Night, set for 7 p.m. on the bank of the Ohio River at the Third Street Landing in Ironton.

The Flags of Honor display will return to the Lawrence County Courthouse Thursday, with a program set for 2 p.m. The display will run through the holiday.

Fireworks, held for the first time in many years for the parade, will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The Ironton riverfront will be closed for the setup and launching, but the display can be seen from downtown.

The Woodland Cemetery memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Sunday in the veterans sections of the grounds, while the big event itself, the 153rd Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade, will step off at 10 a.m. on Monday in downtown Ironton.