Southeast Ohio Coaches’ All-District Track Awards
Southeast Ohio 2021 Track & Field
Coaches’ District Award Winners
Marietta Division 1
Boys Co-Athletes of the Year
Ishmael Young (Athens)
Jaden Haldeman (Miami Trace)
Girls Athlete of the Year
Nikki Bean (Athens)
Boys Coach of the Year
Adam Gonczy (Athens)
Girls Coach of the Year:
Hannah Shull (Logan)
Meigs Division 2
Boys Co-Athletes of the Year:
William “Quay” Harrison (Ironton)
Brennan Perdue (Warren)
Girls Co-Athletes of the Year
Olivia Kennedy (Jackson)
Katelyn Heath (Sheridan)
Boys Coach of the Year
Tyler Schaad (Warren)
Girls Coach of the Year
Doug Cattran (Sheridan)
Washington Court House Division 2
Boys Co-Athletes of the Year
Marcus Whaley (Westfall)
Landen Smith (Northwest)
Girls Co-Athletes of the Year
Lauren Jolly (Wheelersburg)
Haidyn Wamsley (Northwest)
Boys Coach of the Year
Dave Frantz (Northwest)
Girls Coach of the Year
Jake Orr-Zody (McClain)
Nelsonville Division 3
Boys Co-Athletes of the Year
Tate Myers (Adena)
Eli Fullerton (Belpre)
Girls Athlete of the Year
Greta Barker (Crooksville)
Boys Coach of the Year
Jerry Smith (Adena)
Girls Co-Coaches of the Year
Scott Houk (Crooksville)
Susan Glandon (Adena)
Northwest Division 3
Boys Athlete of the Year
Nick Bailey (Whiteoak)
Girls Athlete of the Year
Lydia Kittner (Whiteoak)
Boys Coach of the Year
Kim Roush (Whiteoak)
Girls Coach of the Year
Aaron Hankins (Coal Grove)
