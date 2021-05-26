Southeast Ohio Coaches’ All-District Track Awards

Southeast Ohio 2021 Track & Field

Coaches’ District Award Winners

Marietta Division 1

Boys Co-Athletes of the Year

Ishmael Young (Athens)

Jaden Haldeman (Miami Trace)

Girls Athlete of the Year

Nikki Bean (Athens)

Boys Coach of the Year

Adam Gonczy (Athens)

Girls Coach of the Year:

Hannah Shull (Logan)

Meigs Division 2

Boys Co-Athletes of the Year:

William “Quay” Harrison (Ironton)

Brennan Perdue (Warren)

Girls Co-Athletes of the Year

Olivia Kennedy (Jackson)

Katelyn Heath (Sheridan)

Boys Coach of the Year

Tyler Schaad (Warren)

Girls Coach of the Year

Doug Cattran (Sheridan)

Washington Court House Division 2

Boys Co-Athletes of the Year

Marcus Whaley (Westfall)

Landen Smith (Northwest)

Girls Co-Athletes of the Year

Lauren Jolly (Wheelersburg)

Haidyn Wamsley (Northwest)

Boys Coach of the Year

Dave Frantz (Northwest)

Girls Coach of the Year

Jake Orr-Zody (McClain)

Nelsonville Division 3

Boys Co-Athletes of the Year

Tate Myers (Adena)

Eli Fullerton (Belpre)

Girls Athlete of the Year

Greta Barker (Crooksville)

Boys Coach of the Year

Jerry Smith (Adena)

Girls Co-Coaches of the Year

Scott Houk (Crooksville)

Susan Glandon (Adena)

Northwest Division 3

Boys Athlete of the Year

Nick Bailey (Whiteoak)

Girls Athlete of the Year

Lydia Kittner (Whiteoak)

Boys Coach of the Year

Kim Roush (Whiteoak)

Girls Coach of the Year

Aaron Hankins (Coal Grove)