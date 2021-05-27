May 27, 2021

  • 73°

Angela Leffingwell

By Obituaries

Published 11:03 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

Angela Leffingwell

Angela Marie Leffingwell, 50, of Proctorville, died Monday, May 24, 2021.

Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and wish to, what would make it easier for you?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business