Linda Heffner
Linda Sue Heffner, 72, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
A graveside service and burial will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held 12:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
