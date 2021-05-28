Ralph Porter
Ralph Lee Porter, 76, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
No services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting with the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
