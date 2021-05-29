Klaiber belts 2 HRs but Hawks ousted from CWS

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

DENVER — When you are playing in the College World Series, you expect to play good teams and tough games.

That’s exactly how things went for the St. Anselm College Lady Hawks as they bowed out of the NCAA Division II World Series on Saturday following three tough games.

St. Anselm won its opener on Thursday 3-2 as Ironton’s Bre Klaiber belted a pair of solo home runs.

Klaiber homered to dead centerfield in the first inning for a 1-0 lead and then hit another bomb to center in the sixth to tie the game.

The Hawks scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to get the win.

Friday was a different story as West Texas A&M used a 7-run third inning to post a 9-3 win. Klaiber had a walk and scored a run.

Facing elimination, the Hawks battled North Georgia College on Saturday and lost 1-0 on a squeeze bunt in the bottom of the seventh inning.

St. Anselm was held to just two hits.

The two home runs for Klaiber gave her eight on the season and marked her first multi-home run game for the Hawks.