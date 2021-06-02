EDITORIAL: As events return to public

Last year, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county, the Lawrence County Fair Board had to make a difficult decision.

Due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, senior fair events, which included grandstand acts, were not permitted, cutting off the main source of revenue for the event.

Rather than host a junior fair, which consists of 4-H events, the board opted to cancel the fair entirely, in order to keep the overall event financially sound for future years.

It was not a move anyone liked to see happen, but most were understanding of the situation and, as it turns out, the board made the right call.

In a few weeks, the Lawrence County Fair will return in full and the fair board says, due to last year’s decision, they are in a good position to bring in rides, vendors, entertainment and all of the attractions that draw people to the event.

With COVID-19 health order lifting today in Ohio, it will be a return to a kind of normalcy for many things we may have grown accustomed to and, even taken for granted each year.

Monday’s return of the full Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade was similarly greeted by the community. The parade committee also had no easy task, having to scale down last year and bar spectators.

Last year was a difficult one, and many tough calls had to be made in a contentious atmosphere.

We thank both the fair board and the parade committee for their responsible handling of events and commend them for all the work they have done for the public.