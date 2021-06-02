Floyd Craig
Floyd Eugene Craig, 63 of Scottown, died on May, 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Jenny” Lee (Lambert) Craig.
There will be a service scheduled at a later date.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
