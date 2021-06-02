Thundering Herd announces 2021 football C-USA television schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Marshall football received its 2021 television schedule from the Conference USA office on Tuesday.
The Thundering Herd will play on CBS Sports Network’s linear channel four times (3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Navy; 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at North Texas; 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, against UAB and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, versus WKU).
Marshall will also appear three times through the network’s Facebook outlet (6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 against East Carolina; 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, against Old Dominion and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Florida Atlantic).
The Herd-Monarchs tilt will also serve as Marshall’s annual Homecoming game.
The Herd will appear on Stadium three times: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Middle Tennessee; 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, against FIU and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Charlotte.
Marshall’s game against North Carolina Central (6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11) will be carried by ESPN+ and the Thundering Herd’s road date with Appy State (7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23) will air on ESPN.
The 2021 C-USA Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 4 will air on CBS Sports Network.
2021 Marshall Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Saturday, Sept. 4: at Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday, Sept. 11: North Carolina Central, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 18: East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN on Facebook
Thursday, Sept. 23: at App State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 2: at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m., Stadium
Saturday, Oct. 9: Old Dominion, 2 p.m., CBSSN on Facebook (Homecoming)
Friday, Oct. 15: at North Texas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 30: FIU, 3:30 p.m., Stadium
Saturday, Nov. 6: at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., CBSSN on Facebook
Saturday, Nov. 13: UAB, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 20: at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m., Stadium
Saturday, Nov. 27: WKU, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
OHSAA Softball Pairings
Softball State Tournament Pairings All games at Firestone Stadium, Akron All games live on the NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH Home team... read more