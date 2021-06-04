June 4, 2021

Heath Smith

By Obituaries

Published 2:01 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

Heath Smith

Heath Alan Smith, 48, of Dublin, formerly of Proctorville, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Musser Smith.

A celebration of life gathering and service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the home of his brother, J.D. Smith, 52 Township Road 1246 Proctorville.

Proctorville V.F.W. Post 6878 will conduct military rites at 2 p.m.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

