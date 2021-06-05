U.S. 23 in Greenup being repaved

One-lane traffic from Ohio River Road to Siloam curve

GREENUP, Ky. — Drivers taking U.S. 23 in Greenup County towards Portsmouth will encounter a paving project that is expected to last until just before the Fourth of July holiday.

Work has begun on the $2.7 million resurfacing project along five miles of U.S. 23 in northern Greenup County that begins just north of the Greenup Locks and runs to Siloam curve at mile marker 23. Major blacktop paving operations started on Friday

Motorists should expect one-lane traffic on U.S. 23 northbound about 7 a.m.–8 p.m. daily for about the next two weeks. Parts of southbound U.S. 23 will also be one lane where asphalt trucks cross the median.

All lane closures will be removed overnight when crews are not working.

Once the northbound lanes of U.S. 23 are paved, contractors will shift work to the southbound side. Again, motorists should expect one-lane traffic, 7 a.m.–8 p.m., with shifting lane closures for about two weeks.

During paving, speed limits will be reduced in work zones, and law enforcement will be on patrol. Motorists should slow down to protect themselves and workers, obey all flaggers and warning signs, and be mindful of increased traffic congestion and delays. Approximately 7,000 vehicles a day use the highway through the area.

The paving project, which should be complete before the July 4 holiday, is being done by Mountain Enterprises, Inc., under a $2,660,830.55 low-bid Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contract.