Calendar of Events
Wednesday
Bible School
Lucinda Baptist Church, located on County Road 66, will have a Bible school nightly this week from 6:30-9 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Vacation Bible School
The Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 2, Willow Wood, will have Vacation Bible School 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. nightly. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday
Bible School
Lucinda Baptist Church, located on County Road 66, will have a Bible school nightly from 6:30-9 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Rock Hill School Board Meeting
The Rock Hill Local School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office, 2325a County Road 26, Ironton, with some or all board members may choose to participate remotely via remote technology. The public may access the Board of Education meeting via livestream. Anyone can view the meeting on Rock Hill Local School District Facebook page. Anyone wishing to speak with the board in person must make arrangements with the superintendent at least 72 hours before the meeting.
Friday
Bible School
Lucinda Baptist Church, located on County Road 66, will have a Bible school nightly from 6:30-9 p.m. All ages are welcome.
June 15
Land Bank Meeting
Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m. via a zoom meeting.
June 16
Vacation Bible School
The Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 2, Willow Wood, will have Vacation Bible School 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. nightly. Everyone is welcome to attend.
June 20
Ironton In Bloom Backyard Tour
Ironton In Bloom will have its annual Backyard Tour from 1–4 p.m. There are seven stops on the tour. Cost is $12. Rain date is June 27.
June 21
Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting
The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.
June 22
Fairland BOE Meeting
The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.
June 23
Vacation Bible School
The Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 2, Willow Wood, will have Vacation Bible School 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. nightly. Everyone is welcome to attend.
June 24
Library Board Meeting
The Briggs Lawrence County Public Library board will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Ironton library.
June 30
Vacation Bible School
The Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 2, Willow Wood, will have Vacation Bible School 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. nightly. Everyone is welcome to attend.
July 3
South Point fireworks
The village of South Point, along with Kenova, West Virginia, and Catlettsburg, Kentucky, will host their fireworks on the river between the three municipalities, just after dark.
