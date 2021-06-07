Calendar of Events

Wednesday

Bible School

Lucinda Baptist Church, located on County Road 66, will have a Bible school nightly this week from 6:30-9 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Vacation Bible School

The Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 2, Willow Wood, will have Vacation Bible School 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. nightly. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Thursday

Bible School

Rock Hill School Board Meeting

The Rock Hill Local School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office, 2325a County Road 26, Ironton, with some or all board members may choose to participate remotely via remote technology. The public may access the Board of Education meeting via livestream. Anyone can view the meeting on Rock Hill Local School District Facebook page. Anyone wishing to speak with the board in person must make arrangements with the superintendent at least 72 hours before the meeting.

Friday

Bible School

June 15

Land Bank Meeting

Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m. via a zoom meeting.

June 16

Vacation Bible School

June 20

Ironton In Bloom Backyard Tour

Ironton In Bloom will have its annual Backyard Tour from 1–4 p.m. There are seven stops on the tour. Cost is $12. Rain date is June 27.

June 21

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

June 22

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

June 23

Vacation Bible School

June 24

Library Board Meeting

The Briggs Lawrence County Public Library board will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Ironton library.

June 30

Vacation Bible School

July 3

South Point fireworks

The village of South Point, along with Kenova, West Virginia, and Catlettsburg, Kentucky, will host their fireworks on the river between the three municipalities, just after dark.