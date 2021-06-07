John Martin

John Martin, 56, of Kitts Hill, died on June 3, 2021 at Ohio Health Grant Medical Center, Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Karen Johnson Martin.

There will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Martin family with arrangements.

