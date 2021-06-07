June 7, 2021

  • 79°

John Martin

By Obituaries

Published 2:20 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

John Martin

John Martin, 56, of Kitts Hill, died on June 3, 2021 at Ohio Health Grant Medical Center, Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Karen Johnson Martin.

There will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Martin family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    June 5 is National Trails Day. What is your favorite outdoor recreation spot in our region?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business