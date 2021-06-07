Nina Keller: AAA7 works with Guard on Vaccines for senior housing

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 has been proud to work with the Ohio National Guard as part of the Regional Response Assistance Program (R3AP) to deliver vaccines directly into affordable senior housing facilities recently in several counties across the district this Spring.

The R3AP assembles teams of experts located in each of eight Emergency Preparedness Regions designated by the Ohio Department of Health. These experts use a multidisciplinary approach to monitor data and identify facilities in need of support. The R3AP works with local health teams to mobilize and deploy personnel to provide key services, such as vaccines, to senior housing units.

The AAA7, along with the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Department of Aging, and Ohio Department of Health, worked with local partners on the establishment of the on-site clinics. The clinics have helped ease the burden for many seniors interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine who have had trouble navigating the registration process and arranging transportation.

Local health departments and staff at Sherman Thompson Towers in Ironton and Tiffin Towers in Chillicothe also assisted with setting up local clinics. In addition, the AAA7 has assisted with vaccine clinics at Ashley Grove Apartments in Mt. Orab in Brown County; Greenhills Village in Greenfield in Highland County; and Oakdale Estates in West Union in Adams County. Through the clinics, interested residents are offered the opportunity to have their COVID-19 vaccine conveniently onsite, in addition to receiving education and resources for local community services that could benefit their independent living.

The AAA7 is also working with local health departments to meet the needs of homebound individuals who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine but are not able to go to a physical location for a community clinic. If you are or know of a homebound individual who has not yet had the vaccine but is interested in receiving one, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for the Resource Center.

Area Agencies on Aging have been an integral part of the COVID-19 response in Ohio including supporting vaccination access and targeted clinics. Working with the Ohio National Guard has been a great benefit to older adults and their caregivers in the AAA7 Region. We appreciate all the effort and coordination to give older adults and their caregivers more opportunity to receive the vaccine.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277. Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained resource specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Nina Keller is the executive director of Area Agency on Aging District 7.