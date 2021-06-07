Southeast Ohio Softball Coaches All-District & All-State Teams

Southeast Ohio Softball Coaches

2021 All-District Softball Teams

Division 1 First Team

Player School Gr.

Meghan Spencer Logan 10

Division 1 Second Team

Player School Gr.

Madison Visintainer Logan 12

Division 1 Honorable Mention

Player School Gr.

Abigail Smith Logan 11

Meegan McWilliams Logan 11

Player of the Year

Meghan Spencer Logan 10

Coach of the Year

Jim Huntsberger Logan

Division 2 First Team

Player School Gr.

Taylor Pagen Sheridan 12

Ashleigh James Athens 10

Kayla Roberts Hillsboro 10

Suzzy Wall Waverly 11

Alexis Book Unioto 9

Brianna Sexton Vinton Co 11

Briana Weller McClain 12

Cheyanne Arnold Logan Elm 12

Avery Mueller Sheridan 9

Olivia Banks Athens 10

Riley Bradley River Valley 10

Olivia Congleton Warren 11

Avery Miller Unioto 11

Brittany Ogg Fairfield Union 12

Mallory Parsons Hillsboro 12

Chandler Hayes Circleville 10

Makenna Knisley Wash. C. H. 11

Sidney Payton Miami Trace 11

Player of the Year

Taylor Pagen Sheridan 12

Coach of the Year

Troy Wolfe Sheridan

Division 2 Second Team

Player School Gr.

Taylor Evans Jackson 12

Makayla Shendan Sheridan 12

Aiyanna Hancock Warren 11

Delana Wright Meigs 9

Taylor Mathie Gallipolis 9

Emma Fromm Chillicothe 11

Lindsey VanHoose Logan Elm 9

Grace Hash River Valley 11

Maya Farley Marietta 11

Kaitlyn McPeek Fairfield 11

Josie Crabtree Greenfield 12

Kenzie Dietrick Hillsboro 11

Maddie Walker Sheridan 12

Abbi Erwin Athens 10

Brooke Sizemore River Valley 11

Abbie Marshall Waverly 9

Carly King Logan Elm 11

Abby Faught Vinton Co 12

Division 2 Honorable Mention

Player School Gr.

Bailee Young Gallipolis 12

Kerrigan Ward Vinton Co 11

Trista Stanley Marietta 10

Neveah Smith Fairfield 11

Maddie Baxter Jackson 12

Callina Wiget Logan Elm 12

Hannah Hull Unioto 9

Abbi Hollanbaugh River Valley 9

Delaney Thomas Miami Trace 10

Kendra Hammons Athens 9

Kinsey Gilliand Hillsboro 10

Lorelei King Miami Trace 11

Delaney Eakins Miami Trace 12

Jerrica Smith Meigs 12

Kat Kanipes Circlevill 12

Katie Folkes Circleville 10

Corynn Chrisman Washington 12

Meredith Pabst Washington 11

Brooklyn Foose Washington 12

Leah Way Warren 12

Karlee Lynch Warren 10

Morgan Daniels Chillicothe 9

Caroline Corcoran Chillicothe 9

Julie Lemaster Chillicothe 10

Jade Zickafoose Unioto 12

Zoiee Smith Waverly 12

Emma Bellaw Waverly 12

Leah Alford Jackson 11

Morgan Wolfe Fairfield 11

Kyla Burchett Greenfield 12

Camryn McCoy Greenfield 12

Division 3 First Team

Player School Gr.

Keegan Moore Ironton 11

Macee Eaton Wheelersburg 10

Sydney McDermott Ports. West 10

Madison Perry Portsmouth 11

McKenna Headley Crooksville 11

Addi Dillow Coal Grove 12

Jenna Johnston Wellston 11

Rylie Hughes Wheelersburg 12

Lexie Lockwood Southeastern 11

Kylee Kellough Huntington 12

Erin Scurlock Alexander 12

Andrea Blevins Minford 12

Olivia Dumm Westfall 10

Megan Maxon Meigs Eastern 11

Layla Hattan Fairfield 12

Emilie Johnson Valley 9

Kailey Adkins Oak Hill 12

Boo Sturgill Wheelersburg 12

Graycie Brammer Ironton 9

Makenzie Hanshaw Rock Hill 12

Player of the Year

Keegan Moore Ironton 11

Coach of the Year

Teresa Ruby Wheelersburg

Division 3 Second Team

Player School Gr.

Makenna Kilgour Wellston 12

Jaidyn Griffith Coal Grove 12

Faith Phillips Portsmouth 11

Maddie Mullins Westfall 12

Kylee Howard Rock Hill 12

Logyn Chamberlin Crookesville 12

Haleigh Snider Lynchburg-Clay 12

Kate Rollins Ports.West 9

Tessa Rockhold Meigs Eastern 12

Jadyn Mace Alexander 12

Jayden Allen New Lexington 10

Emily Bowen Fairland 12

Alexia Throckmorton Northwest 12

Jaclyn Burchett Northwest 12

Caitlin Quickle Fairfield 9

Erin Richendollar Southeastern 10

Ryleigh Giffin Nelsonville-York 11

Abbie Bickenheusser Westfall 11 Allison Basye Huntington 11

Brooke Castro Alexander 12

Division 3 Honorable Mention

Player School Gr.

Andi Jo Howard Wheelersburg 9

Abie Boland Ports. West 11

Maelynn Howell Ports. West 10

Aleigha Matney Rock Hill 11

Laney Brown Piketon 9

Taylor Williams Piketon 11

Erika Bowman Chesapeake 12

Megan Johnson Minford 12

Soraya Taylor New Lexington 10

Phoenix Williamson New Lexington 10

Rylee Newlon New Lexington 10

Lana Landefeld Westfall 9

Olivia Dickerson Portsmouth 9

Emily Cheatham Portsmouth 9

Kaylee Salyer Fairland 9

Katie Pruitt Fairland 10

Libby Judge Fairland 10

Kirsten Williams Ironton 10

Kiandra Martin Ironton 12

Haley Wiburn Huntington 12

Harmony Henneberger Huntington 11

Rylee Harmon Coal Grove 11

Kayleigh Murphy Coal Grove 11

Samantha Brown Federal Hocking 11

Alexis Wilkes Federal Hocking 11

Caitlin Campbell Fairfield 11

Kaitlin Chambliss Fairfield 9

Kylie Christa Nelsonville-York 11

Abby Riffle Nelsonville-York 10

Skylar Riffle Nelsonville-York 12

Kodee Langdon South Point 11

Megan Epperly South Point 12

Maddy Evans South Point 9

Kelsey Roberts Meigs Eastern 12

Ella Carleton Meigs Eastern 10

Tamron McCain Oak Hill 12

Kameron Karr Wellston 11

Neveha Ously Wellston 11

Cidney Huff Southeastern 12

Audrey Scott Southeastern 11

Lacie O’Neal Crooksville 12

Gracie Frame Crooksville 11

Sierra Benney Lynchburg-Clay 12

Taylor Cunningham Valley 11

Lexi Whitt Valley 11

Division 4 First Team

Player School Gr.

Cara Taylor Waterford 11

Emily Estep Symmes Valley 12

Megan Bazler Portsmouth Clay 12

Claire Dettwiller Notre Dame 12

Kaitlen Bush Belpre 10

Brooke Kennedy Manchester 12

Gwen Sparks Notre Dame 9

Marisa Moore Peebles 11

Riley Schweikert Waterford 12

Olivia Smith Paint Valley 11

Gwen Messer South Webster 12

Hannah Hobbs Manchester 11

Preslee Lutz Portsmouth Clay 11

Jace Agriesti Miller 11

Jessie Rutt South Gallia 11

Ava Jenkins Green 12

Kelsie Gothard Symmes Valley 12

Kassidy Chaney Southern 9

Player of the Year

Cara Taylor Waterford 11

Coach of the Year

J.D. McKenzie Notre Dame

Division 4 Second Team

Player School Gr.

Alyssa Hutchinson Belpre 12

Adelynn Stevens Trimble 11

Emma Bailey South Webster 12

Kyndell Lloyd Peebles 12

Brianna Osborne Trimble 11

Isabel Cassidy Notre Dame 12

Lalla Hurlow South Gallia 11

Bri Claxton South Webster 11

Kasey Kimbler Green 11 Mackenzie Whitley New Boston 11

Mia Caldwell Sciotoville East 11

Mea Henderson Western 12

Megan Nickel Beaver Eastern 9

Savannah Mart Symmes Valley 9

Kat Cochran Portsmouth Clay 12

Emilee Applegate Manchester 10

Annie Dettwiller Notre Dame 10

Josie Elliot Waterford 11

Division 4 Honorable Mention

Player School Gr.

Dekotah Lemon Belpre 12

Taylor Parker Belpre 11

Shaley Munion Portsmouth Clay 12

Andee Lester Beaver Eastern 12

Hannah Felts Beaver Eastern 9

Skylar White Beaver Eastern 12

Jadelyn Lawson New Boston 9

Dylan O’Rourke New Boston 10

Cassie Williams New Boston 9

Emily Brady Green 11

Kameron Sweeney Green 12

Yasmin Lucas Manchester 12

Bella Staffer Paint Valley 10

Haylee Vaughn Paint Valley 12

Emmi Nichols Peebles 11

Darby Mills Peebles 10

Peyton Johnson Sciotoville East 11

Gracie Smith Sciotoville East 12

Felicia Smith Sciotoville East 11

Skylar Zimmerman South Webster 9

Lexi Smith Southern 9

Kayla Evans Southern 11

Desiree Simpson Symmes Valley 9

Riley Campbell Trimble 11

Alayna Jones Waterford 12

Bailey Elliot Western 11

Morgan Whitley Western 11

All-Ohio Softball Team

Division 2 First Team

Player School Gr. Pos.

Meghan Spencer Logan So. P/SS

Division 2 First Team

Taylor Pagan Sheridan Sr. P/OF

Ashleigh James Athens So. P/OF

Division 2 Second Team

Kayla Roberts Hillsboro So. P/SS

Suzzy Wall Waverly Jr. SS

Division 2 Honorable Mention

Alexis Book Unioto Fr. OF

Breanna Sexton Vinton Co. Jr. C

Division 3 First Team

Keegan Moore Ironton Jr. P

Macee Easton Wheelersburg So. 1B/OF

Sydney McDermott Prts. West 10 P

Division 3 Second Team

Madison Perry Portsmouth Jr. SS

McKenna Headley Crooksville Jr. P/SS

Addi Dillow Coal Grove Sr. SS/P

Division 3 Honorable Mention

Jenna Johnston Wellston Jr. SS

Rylie Hughes Wheelersburg Sr. 3B

Lexie Lockwood Southeastern Sr. SS/OF

Division 4 First Team

Cara Taylor Waterford Jr. Of

Emily Estep Symmes Valley Sr. 1B

Megan Bazler Portsmouth Clay Sr. C/1B

Division 4 Second Team

Kaitlen Bush Belpre So. SS/C

Brooke Kennedy Manchester Sr. P/OF

Claire Dettwiller Notre Dame Sr. C

Division 4 Honorable Mention

Marissa Moore Peebles Jr. SS/C

Riley Schweikert Waterford Sr. 1B

Gwen Sparks Notre Dame Fr. P/1B