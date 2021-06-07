Southeast Ohio Softball Coaches All-District & All-State Teams
Southeast Ohio Softball Coaches
2021 All-District Softball Teams
Division 1 First Team
Player School Gr.
Meghan Spencer Logan 10
Division 1 Second Team
Player School Gr.
Madison Visintainer Logan 12
Division 1 Honorable Mention
Player School Gr.
Abigail Smith Logan 11
Meegan McWilliams Logan 11
Player of the Year
Meghan Spencer Logan 10
Coach of the Year
Jim Huntsberger Logan
Division 2 First Team
Player School Gr.
Taylor Pagen Sheridan 12
Ashleigh James Athens 10
Kayla Roberts Hillsboro 10
Suzzy Wall Waverly 11
Alexis Book Unioto 9
Brianna Sexton Vinton Co 11
Briana Weller McClain 12
Cheyanne Arnold Logan Elm 12
Avery Mueller Sheridan 9
Olivia Banks Athens 10
Riley Bradley River Valley 10
Olivia Congleton Warren 11
Avery Miller Unioto 11
Brittany Ogg Fairfield Union 12
Mallory Parsons Hillsboro 12
Chandler Hayes Circleville 10
Makenna Knisley Wash. C. H. 11
Sidney Payton Miami Trace 11
Player of the Year
Taylor Pagen Sheridan 12
Coach of the Year
Troy Wolfe Sheridan
Division 2 Second Team
Player School Gr.
Taylor Evans Jackson 12
Makayla Shendan Sheridan 12
Aiyanna Hancock Warren 11
Delana Wright Meigs 9
Taylor Mathie Gallipolis 9
Emma Fromm Chillicothe 11
Lindsey VanHoose Logan Elm 9
Grace Hash River Valley 11
Maya Farley Marietta 11
Kaitlyn McPeek Fairfield 11
Josie Crabtree Greenfield 12
Kenzie Dietrick Hillsboro 11
Maddie Walker Sheridan 12
Abbi Erwin Athens 10
Brooke Sizemore River Valley 11
Abbie Marshall Waverly 9
Carly King Logan Elm 11
Abby Faught Vinton Co 12
Division 2 Honorable Mention
Player School Gr.
Bailee Young Gallipolis 12
Kerrigan Ward Vinton Co 11
Trista Stanley Marietta 10
Neveah Smith Fairfield 11
Maddie Baxter Jackson 12
Callina Wiget Logan Elm 12
Hannah Hull Unioto 9
Abbi Hollanbaugh River Valley 9
Delaney Thomas Miami Trace 10
Kendra Hammons Athens 9
Kinsey Gilliand Hillsboro 10
Lorelei King Miami Trace 11
Delaney Eakins Miami Trace 12
Jerrica Smith Meigs 12
Kat Kanipes Circlevill 12
Katie Folkes Circleville 10
Corynn Chrisman Washington 12
Meredith Pabst Washington 11
Brooklyn Foose Washington 12
Leah Way Warren 12
Karlee Lynch Warren 10
Morgan Daniels Chillicothe 9
Caroline Corcoran Chillicothe 9
Julie Lemaster Chillicothe 10
Jade Zickafoose Unioto 12
Zoiee Smith Waverly 12
Emma Bellaw Waverly 12
Leah Alford Jackson 11
Morgan Wolfe Fairfield 11
Kyla Burchett Greenfield 12
Camryn McCoy Greenfield 12
Division 3 First Team
Player School Gr.
Keegan Moore Ironton 11
Macee Eaton Wheelersburg 10
Sydney McDermott Ports. West 10
Madison Perry Portsmouth 11
McKenna Headley Crooksville 11
Addi Dillow Coal Grove 12
Jenna Johnston Wellston 11
Rylie Hughes Wheelersburg 12
Lexie Lockwood Southeastern 11
Kylee Kellough Huntington 12
Erin Scurlock Alexander 12
Andrea Blevins Minford 12
Olivia Dumm Westfall 10
Megan Maxon Meigs Eastern 11
Layla Hattan Fairfield 12
Emilie Johnson Valley 9
Kailey Adkins Oak Hill 12
Boo Sturgill Wheelersburg 12
Graycie Brammer Ironton 9
Makenzie Hanshaw Rock Hill 12
Player of the Year
Keegan Moore Ironton 11
Coach of the Year
Teresa Ruby Wheelersburg
Division 3 Second Team
Player School Gr.
Makenna Kilgour Wellston 12
Jaidyn Griffith Coal Grove 12
Faith Phillips Portsmouth 11
Maddie Mullins Westfall 12
Kylee Howard Rock Hill 12
Logyn Chamberlin Crookesville 12
Haleigh Snider Lynchburg-Clay 12
Kate Rollins Ports.West 9
Tessa Rockhold Meigs Eastern 12
Jadyn Mace Alexander 12
Jayden Allen New Lexington 10
Emily Bowen Fairland 12
Alexia Throckmorton Northwest 12
Jaclyn Burchett Northwest 12
Caitlin Quickle Fairfield 9
Erin Richendollar Southeastern 10
Ryleigh Giffin Nelsonville-York 11
Abbie Bickenheusser Westfall 11 Allison Basye Huntington 11
Brooke Castro Alexander 12
Division 3 Honorable Mention
Player School Gr.
Andi Jo Howard Wheelersburg 9
Abie Boland Ports. West 11
Maelynn Howell Ports. West 10
Aleigha Matney Rock Hill 11
Laney Brown Piketon 9
Taylor Williams Piketon 11
Erika Bowman Chesapeake 12
Megan Johnson Minford 12
Soraya Taylor New Lexington 10
Phoenix Williamson New Lexington 10
Rylee Newlon New Lexington 10
Lana Landefeld Westfall 9
Olivia Dickerson Portsmouth 9
Emily Cheatham Portsmouth 9
Kaylee Salyer Fairland 9
Katie Pruitt Fairland 10
Libby Judge Fairland 10
Kirsten Williams Ironton 10
Kiandra Martin Ironton 12
Haley Wiburn Huntington 12
Harmony Henneberger Huntington 11
Rylee Harmon Coal Grove 11
Kayleigh Murphy Coal Grove 11
Samantha Brown Federal Hocking 11
Alexis Wilkes Federal Hocking 11
Caitlin Campbell Fairfield 11
Kaitlin Chambliss Fairfield 9
Kylie Christa Nelsonville-York 11
Abby Riffle Nelsonville-York 10
Skylar Riffle Nelsonville-York 12
Kodee Langdon South Point 11
Megan Epperly South Point 12
Maddy Evans South Point 9
Kelsey Roberts Meigs Eastern 12
Ella Carleton Meigs Eastern 10
Tamron McCain Oak Hill 12
Kameron Karr Wellston 11
Neveha Ously Wellston 11
Cidney Huff Southeastern 12
Audrey Scott Southeastern 11
Lacie O’Neal Crooksville 12
Gracie Frame Crooksville 11
Sierra Benney Lynchburg-Clay 12
Taylor Cunningham Valley 11
Lexi Whitt Valley 11
Division 4 First Team
Player School Gr.
Cara Taylor Waterford 11
Emily Estep Symmes Valley 12
Megan Bazler Portsmouth Clay 12
Claire Dettwiller Notre Dame 12
Kaitlen Bush Belpre 10
Brooke Kennedy Manchester 12
Gwen Sparks Notre Dame 9
Marisa Moore Peebles 11
Riley Schweikert Waterford 12
Olivia Smith Paint Valley 11
Gwen Messer South Webster 12
Hannah Hobbs Manchester 11
Preslee Lutz Portsmouth Clay 11
Jace Agriesti Miller 11
Jessie Rutt South Gallia 11
Ava Jenkins Green 12
Kelsie Gothard Symmes Valley 12
Kassidy Chaney Southern 9
Player of the Year
Cara Taylor Waterford 11
Coach of the Year
J.D. McKenzie Notre Dame
Division 4 Second Team
Player School Gr.
Alyssa Hutchinson Belpre 12
Adelynn Stevens Trimble 11
Emma Bailey South Webster 12
Kyndell Lloyd Peebles 12
Brianna Osborne Trimble 11
Isabel Cassidy Notre Dame 12
Lalla Hurlow South Gallia 11
Bri Claxton South Webster 11
Kasey Kimbler Green 11 Mackenzie Whitley New Boston 11
Mia Caldwell Sciotoville East 11
Mea Henderson Western 12
Megan Nickel Beaver Eastern 9
Savannah Mart Symmes Valley 9
Kat Cochran Portsmouth Clay 12
Emilee Applegate Manchester 10
Annie Dettwiller Notre Dame 10
Josie Elliot Waterford 11
Division 4 Honorable Mention
Player School Gr.
Dekotah Lemon Belpre 12
Taylor Parker Belpre 11
Shaley Munion Portsmouth Clay 12
Andee Lester Beaver Eastern 12
Hannah Felts Beaver Eastern 9
Skylar White Beaver Eastern 12
Jadelyn Lawson New Boston 9
Dylan O’Rourke New Boston 10
Cassie Williams New Boston 9
Emily Brady Green 11
Kameron Sweeney Green 12
Yasmin Lucas Manchester 12
Bella Staffer Paint Valley 10
Haylee Vaughn Paint Valley 12
Emmi Nichols Peebles 11
Darby Mills Peebles 10
Peyton Johnson Sciotoville East 11
Gracie Smith Sciotoville East 12
Felicia Smith Sciotoville East 11
Skylar Zimmerman South Webster 9
Lexi Smith Southern 9
Kayla Evans Southern 11
Desiree Simpson Symmes Valley 9
Riley Campbell Trimble 11
Alayna Jones Waterford 12
Bailey Elliot Western 11
Morgan Whitley Western 11
All-Ohio Softball Team
Division 2 First Team
Player School Gr. Pos.
Meghan Spencer Logan So. P/SS
Division 2 First Team
Taylor Pagan Sheridan Sr. P/OF
Ashleigh James Athens So. P/OF
Division 2 Second Team
Kayla Roberts Hillsboro So. P/SS
Suzzy Wall Waverly Jr. SS
Division 2 Honorable Mention
Alexis Book Unioto Fr. OF
Breanna Sexton Vinton Co. Jr. C
Division 3 First Team
Keegan Moore Ironton Jr. P
Macee Easton Wheelersburg So. 1B/OF
Sydney McDermott Prts. West 10 P
Division 3 Second Team
Madison Perry Portsmouth Jr. SS
McKenna Headley Crooksville Jr. P/SS
Addi Dillow Coal Grove Sr. SS/P
Division 3 Honorable Mention
Jenna Johnston Wellston Jr. SS
Rylie Hughes Wheelersburg Sr. 3B
Lexie Lockwood Southeastern Sr. SS/OF
Division 4 First Team
Cara Taylor Waterford Jr. Of
Emily Estep Symmes Valley Sr. 1B
Megan Bazler Portsmouth Clay Sr. C/1B
Division 4 Second Team
Kaitlen Bush Belpre So. SS/C
Brooke Kennedy Manchester Sr. P/OF
Claire Dettwiller Notre Dame Sr. C
Division 4 Honorable Mention
Marissa Moore Peebles Jr. SS/C
Riley Schweikert Waterford Sr. 1B
Gwen Sparks Notre Dame Fr. P/1B
