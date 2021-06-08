2021 All-OVC Spring Sports Teams
Ohio Valley Conference
2021 All-OVC Baseball
FIRST TEAM
Cameron Deere, Ironton
Cole Freeman, Ironton
Trevor Kelinman, Ironton
Jon Wylie, Ironton
Gavin Hunt, Fairland
Dacoda Chapman, Fairland
Alex Rogers, Fairland
Zane Loveday, Gallipolis
Trent Johnson, Gallipolis
Cole Hines, Gallipolis
Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill
Hayden Harper, Rock Hill
Nick Van Keuren, Rock Hill
Daewin Spence, Portsmouth
Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth
Travis Grim, Chesapeake
Thomas Sentz, Chesapeake
Tait Matney, Coal Grove
Levi Lawson, South Point
HONORABLE MENTION
Kyle Howell, Ironton
Jacob Sloan, Ironton
Tyler Sammons, Fairland
Blake Trevathan, Fairland
Colton Roe, Gallipolis
Grant Bryan, Gallipolis
Brayden Friend, Rock Hill
Isaiah Kelly, Rock Hill
Drew Roe, Portsmouth
Zach Ward, Portsmouth
Isaiah Walsh, Chesapeake
Jacob Daniels, Chesapeake
Xander Keaton, Coal Grove
Conner Harrison, Coal Grove
Zac Cline, South Point
Hunter McCallister, South Point
Coach of the Year: Travis Wylie, Ironton
All-OVC Softball
FIRST TEAM
Keegan Moore, Ironton
Graycie Brammer, Ironton
Bella Sorbilli, Ironton
Kirsten Williams, Ironton
Madison Perry, Portsmouth
Faith Phillips, Portsmouth
Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth
Addi Dillow, Coal Grove
Rylee Harmon, Coal Grove
Kayleigh Murphy, Coal Grove
Makenzie Hanshaw, Rock Hill
Kylee Howard, Rock Hill
Taylor Mathie, Gallipolis
Bailie Young, Gallipolis
Emily Bowen, Fairland
Kaylee Salyer, Fairland
Kodee Langdon, South Point
Erika Bowman, Chesapeake
HONORABLE MENTION
Kiandra Martin, Ironton
Jada Rogers, Ironton
Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth
Olivia Ramey, Portsmouth
Jaidyn Griffith, Coal Grove
Katie Deeds, Coal Grove
Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill
Abigail Morrison, Rock Hill
Jenna Harrison, Gallipolis
Maddi Meadows, Gallipolis
Katie Pruitt, Fairland
Brenna Ready, Fairland
Megan Epperly, South Point
Maddy Stevens, South Point
Riley Isaacs, Chesapeake
Sidney Fuller, Chesapeake
Coach of the Year: Jim Dyer, Ironton
All-OVC Track
BOYS’ FIRST TEAM
Chase Hall, Coal Grove
Elijah Dillon, Coal Grove
Jeffrey Sparks, Coal Grove
Landon Davis, Coal Grove
Steve Easterling, Coal Grove
Ben Compliment, Coal Grove
Daunevyn Woodson, Gallipolis
Riley Starnes, Gallipolis
Tristin Crisenbery, Gallipolis
Eli Carter, Ironton
Ethan White, Ironton
William Harrison, Ironton
Trent Hacker, Ironton
William “Quay” Harrison, Ironton
Charlie Putnam, Portsmouth
Brayden Adams, Rock Hill
Ethan Cattell, Rock Hill
Noah Wood, Rock Hill
Parker Knipp, Rock Hill
Tyson Lewis, Rock Hill
Victor Day, Rock Hill
All-OVC
GIRLS’ FIRST TEAM
Emily Duncan, Chesapeake
Addison Dillow, Coal Grove
Kelsey Fraley, Coal Grove
Kylee Thomas, Coal Grove
Kylie Montgomery, Coal Grove
Laura Hamm, Coal Grove
Maddie McDaniel, Coal Grove
Olivia Kingrey, Coal Grove
Brooke Hamilton, Gallipolis
Callie Wilson, Gallipolis
Chanee Cremeens, Gallipolis
Courtney Corvin, Gallipolis
Kennedy Smith, Gallipolisa
Sara Watts, Gallipolis
Camryn Miller, Rock Hill
Jaina Bailey, Rock Hill
