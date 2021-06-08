June 8, 2021

Misty McComas

By Obituaries

Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Misty McComas

Misty Dawn McComas, 45, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, in UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation to be held one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

