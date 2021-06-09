GALLERY: Yvonne DeKay School of Dance spring showcase
The Yvonne Dekay School of Dance hosted their annual spring dance showcase on June 2.
This year, the production moved to the Paramount Arts Center for the show, which featured all ages of the school’s dancers, from toddler to high school students.
And it was the first indoor public show they have done locally since the pandemic began.
(Photos by Jeremy Holtzapfel | The Ironton Tribune)
