Robert Wade

Robert Allen Wade, 62 of South Point, died at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Gary Henry officiating.

Burial will follow at Ice Creek Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

 

