Shawnee State’s Price earns NAIA All-American honors

Kevin Colley

Shawnee State University Sports Information

PORTSMOUTH — The storied running career of Shawnee State’s Jessica Price continued to grow Wednesday evening.

As the former Fairland Lady Dragons standout hit the cross country course, Price turned in an impressive performance as she finished third in the 10,000-meter run and earned NAIA All-American status.

Price — who also ran in the 1,500 meters — finished second in the event’s preliminaries and will compete in the finals at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Price, who started Shawnee State’s showing in the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships, got out to a roaring start by placing second in the 1,500 meter preliminaries Wednesday evening.

Her time of 4:40.10 sat less than two seconds back of the best time of the 1,500 women’s preliminary, which was a 4:38.21 set by St. Francis (Ill.)’s Sabrina Baftiri.

In the 10,000 meters, Price continued to roll.

In an extremely fast long-distance race, Milligan’s Emily Kearney set the NAIA National Championship record with a 34:07.91.

Price more than held her own, proving herself, once again, as one of the top runners in the country, regardless of association with a third-place time of 36:18.79 to earn NAIA honors.

SSU’s Jozi Brown, who also competed in the 10,000 meter run along with Price, finished 15th in the event, running a 38:16.20 to give SSU two top-15 finishers in the 23-runner field.

Price will attempt to take home a national championship when the senior runs in the aforementioned 1,500 meter run finals at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT. The action can be watched at portal.stretchinternet.com/naia.