John Shotsky

April 8, 1940–June 7, 2021

John Robert Shotsky, 81, of Ironton, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.

John was born April 8, 1940, in Ironton, a son to the late Norman Harold and Birdie Katherine (Pierce) Shotsky.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret “Maggie” Belle (Murnahan) Shotsky, whom he married March 8, 1959.

John was a 1958 graduate of Ironton High School and retired from C&O Railroad as an overhead crane operator.

John was also known for being an owner/operator for several small businesses, including small engine repairs. He was a member Church of the King in Ironton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Norma Ann Imes.

In addition to his wife, Maggie, he is survived by four children, Robert “Bob” Shotsky, Tammie (Dale) Jenkins, Johna Rae (Tom) Shotsky/Charles and Tony (Debbie) Shotsky, all of Ironton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and family that will mourn his passing

A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Church of the King, 801 S. Fifth St., Ironton. Calling hours will be 6-7 p.m. the day of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family.

