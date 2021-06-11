Loretta Litton

Loretta June Maynard Litton, 66, of Ironton, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at UK Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

