Major League Baseball Standings
Major League Baseball
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 31 24 .564 _
Philadelphia 30 31 .492 4
Atlanta 29 31 .483 4½
Miami 27 35 .435 7½
Washington 25 34 .424 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 36 27 .571 _
Milwaukee 35 27 .565 ½
St. Louis 32 31 .508 4
CINCINNATI 30 31 .492 5
Pittsburgh 23 38 .377 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 39 23 .629 _
Los Angeles 37 25 .597 2
San Diego 37 28 .569 3½
Colorado 25 39 .391 15
Arizona 20 43 .317 19½
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 3, 8 innings
Milwaukee 7, CINCINNATI 2
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Miami 11, Colorado 4
San Francisco at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 1, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2
CINCINNATI 11, Colorado 5
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 4-5) at CINCINNATI (Miley 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at CINCINNATI, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
—————
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 40 24 .625 _
Boston 38 25 .603 1½
New York 33 30 .524 6½
Toronto 31 29 .517 7
Baltimore 22 40 .355 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 24 .613 _
Cleveland 33 27 .550 4
Kansas City 30 31 .492 7½
Detroit 26 36 .419 12
Minnesota 25 37 .403 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 37 27 .578 _
Houston 35 27 .565 1
Los Angeles 30 32 .484 6
Seattle 31 34 .477 6½
Texas 24 39 .381 12½
Thursday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 8, Seattle 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2
Boston 12, Houston 8
Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 6, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kowar 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (López 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 6-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 5-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 6-2), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Batting Leaders
G AB R H BA
Castellanos, CIN 55 221 39 79 .357
Winker, CIN 53 211 46 73 .346
Frazier, PIT 60 240 35 80 .333
Turner, WAS 59 240 32 73 .304
Bryant, CHC 58 216 40 65 .301
Riley, ATL 59 200 32 60 .300
Smith, ARI 60 217 34 63 .290
Tapia, COL 61 231 32 66 .286
Arenado, STL 62 242 32 69 .285
Reynolds, PIT 59 211 37 60 .284
College football may expand to 12-team playoff
Ralph D. Russo Associated Press College Football Writer There was a time not so long ago, 2012 to be exact,... read more