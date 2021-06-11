Major League Baseball Standings

Major League Baseball

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 31 24 .564 _

Philadelphia 30 31 .492 4

Atlanta 29 31 .483 4½

Miami 27 35 .435 7½

Washington 25 34 .424 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 36 27 .571 _

Milwaukee 35 27 .565 ½

St. Louis 32 31 .508 4

CINCINNATI 30 31 .492 5

Pittsburgh 23 38 .377 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 39 23 .629 _

Los Angeles 37 25 .597 2

San Diego 37 28 .569 3½

Colorado 25 39 .391 15

Arizona 20 43 .317 19½

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 3, 8 innings

Milwaukee 7, CINCINNATI 2

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Miami 11, Colorado 4

San Francisco at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2

CINCINNATI 11, Colorado 5

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-5) at CINCINNATI (Miley 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at CINCINNATI, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

—————

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 40 24 .625 _

Boston 38 25 .603 1½

New York 33 30 .524 6½

Toronto 31 29 .517 7

Baltimore 22 40 .355 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 38 24 .613 _

Cleveland 33 27 .550 4

Kansas City 30 31 .492 7½

Detroit 26 36 .419 12

Minnesota 25 37 .403 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 37 27 .578 _

Houston 35 27 .565 1

Los Angeles 30 32 .484 6

Seattle 31 34 .477 6½

Texas 24 39 .381 12½

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Seattle 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Boston 12, Houston 8

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 6, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 6-2), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Batting Leaders

G AB R H BA

Castellanos, CIN 55 221 39 79 .357

Winker, CIN 53 211 46 73 .346

Frazier, PIT 60 240 35 80 .333

Turner, WAS 59 240 32 73 .304

Bryant, CHC 58 216 40 65 .301

Riley, ATL 59 200 32 60 .300

Smith, ARI 60 217 34 63 .290

Tapia, COL 61 231 32 66 .286

Arenado, STL 62 242 32 69 .285

Reynolds, PIT 59 211 37 60 .284