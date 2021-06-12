Food truck rally set for today in South Point

SOUTH POINT — The second in a series of a popular summer event returns to the village on Saturday.

South Point will host its second food truck rally of the summer, set for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the veterans park boat ramp at Second and Ferry streets.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said about 12 trucks will take part in this month’s event, with many favorites returning, such as Abbey Shae Bakes and TruckinCheesy, as well as new invitees, including a gourmet popsicle vendor and Fat Boy Q, of Ironton.

There is no cost for admission to the event.

The village is planning another food truck rally, which will take place in August.

This is the second year for the events.