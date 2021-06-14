Brenda Blankenship

Aug. 5, 1954–June 12, 2021

Brenda Kay Blankenship, 66, of Hanging Rock, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky, with her family at her bedside.

She was born Aug. 5, 1954, in Circleville, to the late Sylvester Howard and Grace (Sizemore) Howard, whom survives.

Brenda was a graduate of Rock High School and worked for the Lawrence County Commissioners and the Child Support Enforcement Agency.

She enjoyed every minute she was able to spend with her family and was a member of The Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ.

In addition to her father, she is also preceded in death by a brother, John W. Howard.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bob Blankenship. Others left to cherish her memory are a son, Scotty (Candice) Blankenship, of Ironton; a daughter, Jessie (John) Singleton, of Ironton; a brother, Ron (Melissa) Clay, of Columbus; a sister, Margie Van Meter, of Columbus; and four grandchildren, Levi Singleton, and Kaylee, Bryson and Carson Blankenship.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ, 525 State Route 650, Ironton, with Elder Glenn Jenkins officiating.

Burial will follow at Hanging Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

To make online condolences to the Blankenship family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.