Mark Crager

Mark Crager, 50, of South Point, died on Friday, June 11, 2021 at home.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington.

