FOOD: Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Sliders, Fresh Strawberry Pie

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Sliders

• 1 pound pre-packaged, fully cooked

pulled pork in sauce

• 12 slider rolls

• 1 package (20 ounces) Bob Evans

Macaroni and Cheese

• 2-3 tablespoons barbecue sauce

• 6 slices cheddar cheese

• 1 tablespoon barbecue dry rub

• 1/4 cup butter, melted

• 1 teaspoon dried parsley

Heat oven to 350˚F. In microwave, warm pulled pork according to package instructions.

Slice rolls in half. Place bottom halves of slider rolls in 9-by-13-inch baking dish and top each with pulled pork.

Microwave macaroni and cheese according to package directions and spoon evenly over pork on each sandwich roll.

Drizzle barbecue sauce over sandwiches.

Lay cheese in two rows of three over sliders.

Top with top halves of slider rolls.

Stir dry rub into butter. Spoon evenly over tops of sandwiches. Sprinkle with parsley.

Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes.

Fresh Strawberry Pie

• 1 pie crust

• 6 cups whole fresh strawberries

• 1 cup sugar

• 3 tablespoons cornstarch

• 1/4 cup water

• sliced strawberries

• 1 cup sweetened whipped cream

Heat oven to 450˚F. Press pie crust into 9-inch glass pie pan. Bake 9-11 minutes, or until lightly browned. Completely cool pie crust, approximately 30 minutes.

In blender, crush strawberries to make 1 cup. In saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add crushed strawberries and water. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Cool to room temperature.

Arrange sliced strawberries in cooled crust. Pour cooked strawberry mixture evenly over strawberries. Refrigerate 3 hours.

Top with whipped cream and desired toppings.