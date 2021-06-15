Scherzer placed on 10-day IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed staff ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list with a groin problem.

The team announced the move Tuesday, saying it was retroactive to Sunday.

Scherzer “tweaked” his groin in the first inning during his start on Saturday. He warmed up in the outfield Monday before beginning a bullpen session, which was expected to be 31 pitches. Scherzer threw 10 pitches, then stopped, saying the groin issue prevented him from driving through his pitches.

Scherzer was scheduled to pitch Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Nationals considered pushing his start back as opposed to placing the three-time Cy Young winner on the injured list, but opted for the 10-day stint away from the field.