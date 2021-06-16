June 16, 2021

  • 64°
Ryan Jenkins of the Rome Guys and Gals 4-H Club cleans grave markers of Union Civil War soldiers buried at the Old Rome Cemetery. He also cleaned the monument of Jacob Proctor, for whom the village of Proctorville was named. Proctor was buried 125 years ago. The granite monument had years of mold and grime. The club has taken this on as a partnership with the local 5878 VFW. (Submitted photo)

4-H Club cleans cemetery

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Ryan Jenkins of the Rome Guys and Gals 4-H Club cleans grave markers of Union Civil War soldiers buried at the Old Rome Cemetery.

He also cleaned the monument of Jacob Proctor, for whom the village of Proctorville was named. Proctor was buried 125 years ago.

The granite monument had years of mold and grime. The club has taken this on as a partnership with the local 5878 VFW.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Who do you plan to vote for in the Republican primary for Ohio governor in 2022? (Democrats will be surveyed next week)

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business